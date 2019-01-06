Photo gallery: Cultural gala at senior command and staff college in Jinja district.

Senior command and staff college located in Jinja districts organizes annual cultural galas where military students from different countries showcase their traditional way of life to the public.The students exhibited their local food stuffs, traditional dances and dress codes.

This years' cultural gala attracted participants from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, and South Africa.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.