Photo gallery: Cultural gala at senior command and staff college in Jinja district.

6 Jan 2019, 16:10 Comments 164 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Slideshow
    Students from northern Uganda showcase how a traditional man sits during his free time.

    Rwandese students exhibit their traditional dance.

    Students showcase the Karamajong traditional dance.

    The state minister for gender and culture, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, inspects the stall organised by Tanzanian students.

    The state minister for gender and culture, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, and the commandant of senior command and staff college, Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti look on as a student from South Africa explains the importance of a wooden basket in a home.

    A participant from Buganda sips local brew commonly known as "tonto".

    Kenyan participants pose in their ceremonial attires.

    Participants from Burundi pose in their traditional attires.

    The NRM deputy secreatary general, Richard Todwong joins in the traditional dance.

    A participant from Burundi entertains the public through a traditional dance.

 

Senior command and staff college located in Jinja districts organizes annual cultural galas where military students from different countries showcase their traditional way of life to the public.The students exhibited their local food stuffs, traditional dances and dress codes.
This years' cultural gala attracted participants from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, and South Africa.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

