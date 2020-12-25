steven Ariong
15:06

Pian County MP Remigio Achia Declared Unopposed Top story

25 Dec 2020, 15:02 Comments 215 Views 2021 Elections Human rights Lifestyle Updates

In short
Adome told URN that he was persuaded by elders to drop from the race to allow Remigio complete his unfinished projects in the county. "We had a meeting with the elders who actually demanded that I step down to allow Remigio to complete his work. So as a child who respects elders I could not argue with the elders who have allowed me to contest in the 2026 elections," he said.

 

Tagged with: Elections

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.