Picfare Only Closing Non-Performing Entities

8 Dec 2022, 14:22 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In October, Ronald Mutumba, the appointed liquidator, issued a notice through the Uganda Gazette on the liquidation of Picfare Jinja Ltd and Picfare Trading Company Ltd, while on December 2, shareholders also notified the Registrar of Companies that Southern Nytil Garments Ltd had ceased to exist.

 

