Pictorial: 12th Coronation Anniversary of Alur Cultural Leader

The Alur Cultural leader Rwoth Phillip Rauni Olarker III on Friday celebrated his 12th Coronation Anniversary at Atyak Seed Secondary School, Zombo District.



The celebrations that were under the theme "Ending Child Marriage and Pregnancies in Alur land for good" were attended by President Yoweri Museveni and West Nile region leaders among other guests.





This is the third time the President has graced the coronation of the Alur King who was crowned King in 2010.



URN brings you the event in pictures.

