Pictorial: 2018 Rotary Cancer Run

Thousands of turned up on Sunday at the Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds to take part in this year's Rotary Cancer Run.



The runners were flagged off by the Vice President, Edward Ssekyanzi and the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa.



According to the organizers, a total of 773 million shillings was collected at this year's cancer run. The proceeding of the run will go towards procuring two Linear Accelerator Machine and constructing two bankers at Nsambya Hospital.

URN brings you the event in pictures.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.