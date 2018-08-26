Pamela Mawanda
Pictorial: 2018 Rotary Cancer Run

26 Aug 2018
    Zumba instructors lead runners in a session

    Runners enjoy a Zumba session after the run

    Participants enjoy early morning aerobics

    Food tracks were available to feed all hungry runners

    Hawkers were available with Glucose for all those in need

    Nyamo Chomo was available to replenish all the energy used in the run

    Security Officers maintaining law and order

    Some runners decided to ride bicycles

    This year's run also attracted dogs

    Runners rehydrate with beer

    Runners re-hydrate with beer

    A mother prepares her daughter for the run

 

Thousands of turned up on Sunday at the Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds to take part in this year's Rotary Cancer Run.

The runners were flagged off by the Vice President, Edward Ssekyanzi and the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa.

According to the organizers, a total of 773 million shillings was collected at this year's cancer run. The proceeding of the run will go towards procuring two Linear Accelerator Machine and constructing two bankers at Nsambya Hospital.
URN brings you the event in pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

