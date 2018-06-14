Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: 2018/2019 Budget Presentation in Pictures

14 Jun 2018, 22:17 Kampala, Uganda Parliament
    Finance Minister Matia Kasaija displays the 2018-2019 Financial Year Budget.

    President Yoweri Museveni Salutes at the Budget event.

    Chief Justice Bart Katureebe at the budget reading event.

    Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Mutebile attended the Budget reading event.

    Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga arrives for the budget reading.

    Busiro South MP Peter Ssematimba and other Members of Parliament ahead of the Budget reading.

    Deputy Auditor General Keto Nyapendi at the budget reading event.

    Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo arrives for the budget reading.

    Deputy Inspector General of Government George Bamugemereire with President's Press Secretary Linda Nabusayi.

    Deputy Inspector General of Police Sabiiti Muzeeyi attended the budget reading event.

    A section of students that attended the 2018-2019 budget reading.

    Finance Ministry Under Secretary Betty Kasimbazi (middle) being helped at the Kampala Serena Hotel ahead of the budget reading.

    First Lady Janet Museveni, President Museveni and Speaker Kadaga at the Budget reading.

    Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa ahead of the budget reading at Kampala Serena Hotel.

    Guests walking into Kampala Serena Hotel for the 2018-2019 financial year budget reading.

    Head of Public Service John Mitala accompanied by a protocol officer ahead of the budget reading event.

    Kaberamaido County Member of Parliament Veronica Elagu Bikyetero at the Kampala Serena Hotel for Budget reading.

    Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Jennifer Musisi arrives for the budget reading.

    Lieutenant General Ivan Koreta, a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) representative in Parliament.

    Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake (middle) and other MPs walking into Serena Hotel ahead of the Budget reading.

    Parliament Commissioner Peter Ogwang (middle) and others entering Kampala Serena Hotel for budget reading.

    Parliament Sergent at Arms Ahmed Kagoye arriving at Serena Hotel with another Parliament Staff.

    Parliament sitting at the Kampala Serena Hotel for the Budget reading.

    Patrick Ochailap, the Deputy Secretary to Treasury at Kampala Serena Hotel to attend budget reading event.

    Police guard of honour at the Kampala Serene Hotel for the budget reading event.

    President Yoweri Museveni shakes hands with the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige at the budget reading event.

    President Yoweri Museveni tours the guard of honour.

    President Yoweri Museveni with First Lady Janet Museveni enter Kampala Serena Victoria Hall for Budget reading.

    Prisons officers with their instruments arrive at Kampala Serena Hotel ahead of the budget reading.

    Secretary to Treasury Keith Muhakanizi with Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine.

    Several Prison Officers attended the budget reading event .

    State Minister for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) Henry Okello Oryem (middle) with other guests.

    State Minister for Investment Evelynn Anite at Kampala Serena Hotel for Budget reading.

    State Minister for Planning David Bahati with the Uganda Human Rights Commission Chairperson Meddie Kaggwa ahead of the budget reading.

    State Minister for Works Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala (middle) with others ahead of the budget reading.

    The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija, arriving for the budget reading.

    The Police Band entertained guests at the Kampala Serena Hotel ahead of the budget reading event.

 

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija on Thursday afternoon presented the 2018/2019 financial year Shillings 32.7 trillion budget to the public at the Kampala Serena Hotel.
                       
The event was attended by President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and other key government officials.
 
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

