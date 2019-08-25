Olive Nakatudde
12:58

Pictorial: 2019 Rotary Cancer Run Attracts Hundreds Top story

25 Aug 2019, 12:50 230 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow

 

Hundreds on Sunday converged at Kololo Independence Grounds to take part in the 2019 Rotary Cancer Run.



The run which has so far realized 778 million Shillings through sell of kits was flagged off by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. The money collected is meant to build a specialist ward at Nsambya Hospital as well as bunkers needed for the installation of linear accelerators at the facility by 2023.


Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.  

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.