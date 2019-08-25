Hundreds on Sunday converged at Kololo Independence Grounds to take part in the 2019 Rotary Cancer Run.
The run which has so far realized 778 million Shillings through sell of kits was flagged off by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. The money collected is meant to build a specialist ward at Nsambya Hospital as well as bunkers needed for the installation of linear accelerators at the facility by 2023.
Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
