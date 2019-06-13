Olive Nakatudde
19:53

Pictorial: 2019/2020 Financial Year Budget

13 Jun 2019, 19:46 173 Views Parliament Slideshow

 

On Thursday Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presented the 2019/2020 budget at the Kampala Serena Conference Center in Kampala.

He presented the 40.48 trillion budget at the event attended by President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and other dignitaries.

Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event where guests were required to wash hands before accessing the venue following reported cases of Ebola in Kasese District.

We bring you the event in pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: budget reading finance minister matia kasaija

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.