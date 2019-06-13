Pictorial: 2019/2020 Financial Year Budget

On Thursday Finance Minister Matia Kasaija presented the 2019/2020 budget at the Kampala Serena Conference Center in Kampala.
He presented the 40.48 trillion budget at the event attended by President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and other dignitaries.
Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the event where guests were required to wash hands before accessing the venue following reported cases of Ebola in Kasese District.
We bring you the event in pictures.
