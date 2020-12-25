Uganda joined the rest of the World on Friday to Celebrate Christmas, a day when Christians remember the birth of Jesus Christ.









Hundreds of Christians poured into Churches across the country to participate in prayers under strict observance of the socially-distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.









At different prayer places, clerics focused their sermons on the 2021 general election and the COVID-19 pandemic.







Uganda Radio Network-URN visited several Churches including All Saints Cathedral, Kampala, St. Mary's Cathedral Rubaga, St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe and Victory Church Ndeeba among others and now brings you the prayers in pictures.

