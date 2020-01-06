Senior command and staff college, Kimaka, a UPDF military school based in Jinja district held a cultural gala for students from East Africa Community-EAC member states and South Africa over the weekend at the institute premises.







During the event presided over by the deputy chief of defense forces, Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbadi, students showcased a wide range of cultural activities from their respective countries.









URN brings you the event in pictures.



