The 21st National Prayer Breakfast took place Tuesday morning at the Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero under the theme "The Power of Character in Leadership."
Pastor Johnny Enlow, the Founder of Restore 7 Organisation USA and Author of the Seven Mountain Prophecy delivered the key note address at the prayers attended by President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine and legislators among others.
URN followed the event and brings you the pictures.
Pastor Johnny Enlow, the Founder of Restore 7 Organisation USA and Author of the Seven Mountain Prophecy delivered the key note address at the prayers attended by President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine and legislators among others.
URN followed the event and brings you the pictures.
To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.