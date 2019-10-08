Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: 21st National Prayer Breakfast Top story

8 Oct 2019, 15:49 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow

 

The 21st National Prayer Breakfast took place Tuesday morning at the Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero under the theme "The Power of Character in Leadership."     

Pastor Johnny Enlow, the Founder of Restore 7 Organisation USA and Author of the Seven Mountain Prophecy delivered the key note address at the prayers attended by President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine and legislators among others.



URN followed the event and brings you the pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.