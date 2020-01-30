Pictorial : 22nd Annual Judges Conference

The 22nd Annual Judge's Conference took place from January 28th to 30th at Mestil Hotel Nsambya.





The conference was attended by Judges of High Court, Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court.



The Conference which brings together all the Judges to discuss issues related to their performance, challenges and possible solutions was on the theme; "Discharging the Mandate of the Judiciary : Towards a Modern, Professional and Effective Judiciary."





URN brings you the three-day event in pictures.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.