Dominic Ochola
14:33

Pictorial: 38th Tarehe Sita Anniversary Celebrations in Kitgum

7 Feb 2019, 14:33 Comments 102 Views Kitgum, Uganda Security Slideshow
  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni accompanied by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni and security chiefs sing national and East African anthems

  • Dominic Ochola

    Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Atim Anywar sharing a light moment with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operations Henry Okello Oryem

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni going to inspect guards of honor

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni inspecting guards of honour

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni accompanied by Brig. Henry Matsiko, CDF Gen. David Muhoozi, IGP Ochola Okoth and Commissioner of Prisons John Byabashaija

  • Dominic Ochola

    Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Eng. Hillary Onek delivering a speech during the Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Kitgum

  • Dominic Ochola

    UPDF soldiers during the Parade

  • Dominic Ochola

    Uganda Police Force during the Parade

  • Dominic Ochola

    Uganda Prison Service during parade

  • Dominic Ochola

    UPDF soldiers during the parading with flags

  • Dominic Ochola

    Uganda Police Force during the Parade2

  • Dominic Ochola

    Women representing Atiak Sugar Works show case the importance of sugarcane growing

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni greets Members of Parliament From Acholi districts

  • Dominic Ochola

    Brig. Henry Matsiko reads background to the Tarehe Sita Anniversary

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni giving speech during the Tarehe Sita event in Kitgum

  • Dominic Ochola

    Students of Kitgum Core Primary Teachers' College pose for a group photo with President Yoweri Museveni

  • Dominic Ochola

    Members of the media fraternity covering the event

  • Dominic Ochola

    A group of journalists and local leaders who were awarded medals take group photo with President Yoweri Museveni

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Museveni waves at the dignitaries after dressing the army chiefs with medals

  • Dominic Ochola

    President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni posing Acholi Traditional War Weapons after addressing a crowd during 38th Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Kitgum

 

The 38th Tarehe Sita commemoration, the day when Nationals Resistance Army rebels now UPDF launched the first revolutionary attack in 1981 on Kabamba Barracks against Apollo Milton Obote government was held on Wednesday at Kitgum Core Primary Teachers' College grounds in Kitgum Municipality.  

The celebration was held under the theme: "UPDF and the People: Consolidating the Peace for Sustainable Development and Prosperity."

URN Brings you the celebrations in pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: the 38th tarehe sita commemoration kabamba barracks
Mentioned: kitgum core primary teachers college national resistance army

About the author

Dominic Ochola
Dominic Ochola has been a journalist since 2005. Starting out as a high school news club reporter, he soon was employed by King 90.2 FM in 2007. Ochola was a reporter at the Gulu based radio.

In 2009, Ochola joined Radio Rupiny 95.7 FM as a presenter. The station then posted him to Lira in 2012 to work at the Rupiny newspaper, which is part of the Vision Group. Ochola held that position until 2014.

Ochola was also a reporter at the Irene Gleeson Foundation faith based Mighty Fire 91.5 FM in 2015.

Under Uganda Radio Network (URN), was employed as Special Projects correspondent covering Education from July 2016 - January 2017. URN recalled him and redeployed him as Bureau Chief Kitgum district covering Acholi East districts of Pader, Agago and Lamwo from April 2018 to date.

For Ochola, URN offers real challenging 21st century newsroom approaches that inspire engaging citizen-journalism.

Comments

Available files


President Yoweri Museveni accompanied by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni and security chiefs sing national and East African anthems
0 downloads


Kitgum Woman MP Beatrice Atim Anywar sharing a light moment with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operations Henry Okello Oryem
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni going to inspect guards of honor
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni inspecting guards of honour
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni accompanied by Brig. Henry Matsiko, CDF Gen. David Muhoozi, IGP Ochola Okoth and Commissioner of Prisons John Byabashaija
0 downloads


Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Eng. Hillary Onek delivering a speech during the Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Kitgum
0 downloads


UPDF soldiers during the Parade
0 downloads


Uganda Police Force during the Parade
0 downloads


Uganda Prison Service during parade
0 downloads


UPDF soldiers during the parading with flags
0 downloads


Uganda Police Force during the Parade2
0 downloads


Women representing Atiak Sugar Works show case the importance of sugarcane growing
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni greets Members of Parliament From Acholi districts
0 downloads


Brig. Henry Matsiko reads background to the Tarehe Sita Anniversary
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni giving speech during the Tarehe Sita event in Kitgum
0 downloads


Students of Kitgum Core Primary Teachers' College pose for a group photo with President Yoweri Museveni
0 downloads


Members of the media fraternity covering the event
0 downloads


A group of journalists and local leaders who were awarded medals take group photo with President Yoweri Museveni
0 downloads


President Yoweri Museveni waves at the dignitaries after dressing the army chiefs with medals
0 downloads


President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni posing Acholi Traditional War Weapons after addressing a crowd during 38th Tarehe Sita Celebrations in Kitgum
0 downloads
Top Stories
More from Dominic Ochola
Related Articles