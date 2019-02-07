Pictorial: 38th Tarehe Sita Anniversary Celebrations in Kitgum

Dominic Ochola has been a journalist since 2005. Starting out as a high school news club reporter, he soon was employed by King 90.2 FM in 2007. Ochola was a reporter at the Gulu based radio.In 2009, Ochola joined Radio Rupiny 95.7 FM as a presenter. The station then posted him to Lira in 2012 to work at the Rupiny newspaper, which is part of the Vision Group. Ochola held that position until 2014.Ochola was also a reporter at the Irene Gleeson Foundation faith based Mighty Fire 91.5 FM in 2015.Under Uganda Radio Network (URN), was employed as Special Projects correspondent covering Education from July 2016 - January 2017. URN recalled him and redeployed him as Bureau Chief Kitgum district covering Acholi East districts of Pader, Agago and Lamwo from April 2018 to date.For Ochola, URN offers real challenging 21st century newsroom approaches that inspire engaging citizen-journalism.