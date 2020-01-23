Pictorial: 57th Franco-German Friendship Treaty Annivassary Commemoration



The signing of the Élysée Treaty On 22nd January 1963, by President Charles de Gaulle and Chancellor Konrad Adenauer sealed reconciliation between France and Germany for the benefit of a long and lasting era of peace and friendship between the two countries.

To commemorate the 57th anniversary of this historic event and the first anniversary of the renewed partnership between France and Germany, Their Excellencies Mr. Jules-Armand Aniambossou, Ambassador of France to Uganda, and Dr. Albrecht Conze, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Uganda on Wednesday hosted a Peace & Reconciliation Award Ceremony reception. Ms. Primah Kwagala, Human Rights Lawyer and Founder of Women's Pro Bono Initiative (WPI) was presented with the awarded for offering free legal services to vulnerable women and girls whose rights are being violated.

