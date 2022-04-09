Pictorial; A Glimpse into the First West Nile Investment Summit

A one-day Investment Symposium for northern region started at Nebbi District with investors from the East African region and Uganda in attendance.



The summit is organized under the theme; Mobilization for Domestic Investment for Industrialization, Market access and Job creation.





The Chief Guest is the Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija. We bring you some of the moments during the Symposium.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.