Pictorial: A Visit to Tiira Mining Sites, Busia

Artisanal Miners in Tiira Mining Sites, Busia District are accusing a Turkish national, one Mustafa Semih Gecgil for conniving with government officials to frustrate their work at the site.







The artisanal Miners under Busia United Artisanal and Small Scale Miners Association and Tiira Small Scale Mining Association-TISMA are specifically pointing out Busia Resident District Commissioner, Hassan Kato Matanda for deploying, the army at the Tiira mining site to harass them.







The miners say that they have surface rights over the site because they have a location license which allows them to exploit gold deposits. However, Energy Ministry officials say TISMA sold 49 per cent stake to the investor. The investor has since sued the association , claiming rights to the site.







The dispute is currently before Mbale High Court.



