Hundreds of mourners thronged the home of the Former Kampala Mayor Al Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala in Kisasi.





Sebaggala died on Saturday morning at International Hospital Kampala, according to family sources. He was 72 years old. He collapsed in a bathroom at his home in Munyonyo on September 7 and was rushed to IHK with abdominal complications.





At IHK he was diagnosed with intussusception; a condition in which one segment of intestine inverts within another, causing an intestinal obstruction.



URN was at the vigil and brings you the pictures.





To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.