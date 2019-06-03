Pictorial: Anglican Martyrs Day Celebrations

The Church of Uganda (CoU) together with the Catholic Church on Monday commemorated the Uganda Martyrs at their different shrines in Namugongo.



The CoU commemorates 23 martyrs while the Catholic has 22 who converted to Christianity in Buganda Kingdom and later executed between 31st January 1885 and 27th January 1887. They were killed on orders of then Kabaka Mwanga II.



At the Anglican Shrine the five organizing dioceses of this year Martyrs' Day were Mityana, Luweero, West Buganda, Central Buganda and Mukono.



The Archbishop of the Church of Kenya, His Grace Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit delivered the day's sermon to thousands of Christians.

The theme for this year's celebrations was "Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear Him who can destroy both soul and body in hell." The theme is derived from the scriptures of Mathew 10:28.



Uganda Radio Network brings you pictures.

