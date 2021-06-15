Olive Nakatudde
17:51

Pictorial: Appointments Committee Vets New Ministers Top story

15 Jun 2021, 17:42 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Slideshow

 

The vetting of newly appointed Ministers entered day two on Tuesday with the approval of Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and National Guidance, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and Maria Goretti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs among others.


The appointees appeared before the Appointments Committee of parliament Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Anita Among to present their academic documents and defend their positions. 




The others approved on Tuesday are Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Vincent Ssempijja Bamulangaki, the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Betty Amongi Ongom, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and others.




Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures. 

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: cabinet ministers

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.