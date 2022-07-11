The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu his first pastoral visit to Bundibugyo district on Saturday.



Hundreds of Christians welcomed Mugalu at Bumadu archdeaconry, the proposed seat of Ruwenzori West diocese. Christians in the area are demanding an independent diocese.





The archbishop made a call for Christians in the mountainous Ruwenzori region to avoid tribal sentiments that might derail the purposes of the new diocese once approved.





URN brings to you the archbishop's first pastoral visit to the area in pictures.

