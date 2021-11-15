Solomon Okabo
19:08

Pictorial: Bar Owners, Local Artists in Kwania Defy Concert Ban

15 Nov 2021, 19:05 Comments 187 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Lifestyle Updates
Party animals at Arenna night club in Aduku town council on Sunday

Party animals at Arenna night club in Aduku town council on Sunday

In short
The concerts were suspended in March 2020 as the government announced measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, and while restrictions were announced on almost all other sectors, the entertainment centers remain closed, with no activity allowed.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.