Pictorial: Bible Society Celebrates 50 Years of Service

The celebrations held at the Bible House along Bombo Road were attended by key dignitaries including the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, veteran legislator Rhoda Kalema, former Principal Judge James Ogoola, State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi, State Minister for Ethics Fr. Simon Lokodo, Bible Society officials from United Kingdom, German, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania among others.
At the celebration, a ground breaking ceremony for Shillings 27 billion building for the new Bible House was held and also a diglot Bible launched.
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
