Pictorial: Bible Society Celebrates 50 Years of Service

    A cake was cut during celebrations to mark 50 years of the Bible Society of Uganda.

    A lady sings during the Bible Society Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Bishops James Sebbaggala for Mukono Diocese, Namirembe Diocese's Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and others sing during the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Children display Bibles during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Bible Society of Uganda.

    Mukono Diocese Bishop William James Ssebaggala displays the new diglot Bishop as Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and others look on.

    50 members of the Bible Society were given Golden Jubilee Awards for different activities in the translation of the Bible.

    A section of Bible Society Board of Governors at the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    A section of key dignitaries at the celebration of Bible Society Golden Jubilee.

    A section of staff of the Bible Society of Uganda at the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Children following the programme during the Bible Society Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Former legislator and gender activist Rhoda Kalema at the Bible Society Golden Jubilee celebrations. She is an honorary member of the Bible Society of Uganda.

    International Guests at the Bible Society Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

    Pupils dance during the Bible Society celebration of the Golden Jubilee.

    Ruth Nkangi, widow to late former Minister Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi, veteran legislator Rodah Kalema and others also attended.

    The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the new Bible House building.

    Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira launched the Bible week during the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Pupils of Clever's Origin entertain guests at the Bible Society Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    The new diglot Bible launched by Mukono Diocese Bishop James Ssebaggala at the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

    Some of the honorary members of the Bible Society of Uganda.

 

The Bible Society of Uganda on Saturday celebrated 50 years since its inauguration.
The celebrations held at the Bible House along Bombo Road were attended by key dignitaries including the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, veteran legislator Rhoda Kalema, former Principal Judge James Ogoola, State Minister for Youth Nakiwala Kiyingi, State Minister for Ethics Fr. Simon Lokodo, Bible Society officials from United Kingdom, German, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania among others.
 
At the celebration, a ground breaking ceremony for Shillings 27 billion building for the new Bible House was held and also a diglot Bible launched.
 
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

