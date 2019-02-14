Olive Nakatudde
19:12

Pictorial: Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's Requiem Service

14 Feb 2019, 19:12 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Slideshow
  • Olive Nakatudde

    Casket carrying the body of former Busoga Diocese Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze lying in St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Right Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira was one of the Service Leaders in the requiem Service for late Cyprian Bamwoze.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Former Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's children Peter and Khezia in the requiem Service at Namirembe Cathedral.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party President Jimmy Akena with mother former First Lady Miria Kalule Obote.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A section of Bishops from the Anglican Church that attended former Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah walks past religious leaders after the Requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman Eng. Badru Kiggundu and Jinja Woman MP Roy Katali attended the requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Geraldine Kawuma, the widow to the late Bishop Misaeri Kawuma and other family members of late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds of mourners attended late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service at Namirembe Cathedral.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Secretary General for the ruling National Resistence Movement (NRM) party.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's children speak during the requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Luwero Diocese Bishop Eridard Nsubuga and another church leader during the reqiuem Service for late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo in the requiem service for the later Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    State Minister for Works, Gen. Katumba Wamala and Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde also attended the reqieum Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Right Rev. Stanley Ntagali was the main celebrant in the requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde with NRM Women's Legue Chairperson Lydia Wanyoto at Namirembe Cathedral.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Second Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja speaking at St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Supreme Court Judge, Justice Faith Mwondah at late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Mourners attend late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral Benon Kityo and others after the requiem Service.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party President Jimmy Akena with 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja and others.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Religious leaders exist Namirembe Cathedral after the requiem Service for the former Busoga Diocese Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Archbishop Stanley Ntagali shakes hands with NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba as other religious leaders look on.

 

A requiem Service was on Thursday held for the late Rt. Rev. Cyprian Bamwoze, the former Bishop of Busoga Diocese.

Bishop Bamwoze succumbed to Leukemia on Monday at the Uganda Cancer Institute.  
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Right Rev. Stanley Ntagali was the main celebrant at his requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe. The Service leaders included the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Right Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and the Busoga Diocese Bishop Right Rev. Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye.
 
The service was also attended by former First Lady Miria Kalule Obote, Uganda People's Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, Justice Faith Mwondah, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, State Minister for Works, Gen. Edward Katumba, National Resistence Movement (NRM) party Secretary General Kasule Lumumba and others.
 
The late Bamwoze was consecrated on August, 6th 1972 and enthroned first Bishop of Busoga Anglican diocese on August 13th, the same year. He reigned over the diocese for 26 years and retired in 1998.
 
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the requiem Service and now brings the event in pictures.
 
 

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: former bishop of busoga diocese uganda cancer institute late rt. rev. cyprian bamwoze

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

Comments

Available files


Casket carrying the body of former Busoga Diocese Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze lying in St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.
0 downloads


Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Right Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira was one of the Service Leaders in the requiem Service for late Cyprian Bamwoze.
0 downloads


Former Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's children Peter and Khezia in the requiem Service at Namirembe Cathedral.
0 downloads


Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party President Jimmy Akena with mother former First Lady Miria Kalule Obote.
0 downloads


A section of Bishops from the Anglican Church that attended former Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service.
0 downloads


Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah walks past religious leaders after the Requiem Service.
0 downloads


Former Electoral Commission (EC) Chairman Eng. Badru Kiggundu and Jinja Woman MP Roy Katali attended the requiem Service.
0 downloads


Geraldine Kawuma, the widow to the late Bishop Misaeri Kawuma and other family members of late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.
0 downloads


Hundreds of mourners attended late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service at Namirembe Cathedral.
0 downloads


Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Secretary General for the ruling National Resistence Movement (NRM) party.
0 downloads


Late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's children speak during the requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.
0 downloads


Luwero Diocese Bishop Eridard Nsubuga and another church leader during the reqiuem Service for late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.
0 downloads


Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo in the requiem service for the later Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.
0 downloads


State Minister for Works, Gen. Katumba Wamala and Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde also attended the reqieum Service.
0 downloads


The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Right Rev. Stanley Ntagali was the main celebrant in the requiem Service.
0 downloads


Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde with NRM Women's Legue Chairperson Lydia Wanyoto at Namirembe Cathedral.
0 downloads


Second Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja speaking at St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe.
0 downloads


Supreme Court Judge, Justice Faith Mwondah at late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service.
0 downloads


Mourners attend late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze's requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.
0 downloads


The Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral Benon Kityo and others after the requiem Service.
0 downloads


Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party President Jimmy Akena with 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja and others.
0 downloads


Religious leaders exist Namirembe Cathedral after the requiem Service for the former Busoga Diocese Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze.
0 downloads


Archbishop Stanley Ntagali shakes hands with NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba as other religious leaders look on.
0 downloads
Top Stories
More from Olive Nakatudde
Related Articles