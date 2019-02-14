A requiem Service was on Thursday held for the late Rt. Rev. Cyprian Bamwoze, the former Bishop of Busoga Diocese.



Bishop Bamwoze succumbed to Leukemia on Monday at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Right Rev. Stanley Ntagali was the main celebrant at his requiem Service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe. The Service leaders included the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Right Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira and the Busoga Diocese Bishop Right Rev. Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye.



The service was also attended by former First Lady Miria Kalule Obote, Uganda People's Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena, Justice Faith Mwondah, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde, State Minister for Works, Gen. Edward Katumba, National Resistence Movement (NRM) party Secretary General Kasule Lumumba and others.



The late Bamwoze was consecrated on August, 6th 1972 and enthroned first Bishop of Busoga Anglican diocese on August 13th, the same year. He reigned over the diocese for 26 years and retired in 1998.



Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the requiem Service and now brings the event in pictures.





To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.