Jesse Johnson James
13:56

Pictorial: Bishop Johnson Gakumba Bids Farewell to Christians

2 Jan 2021, 13:41 Comments 166 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Northern 2021 Elections Report
A blind boy reading a brail bible as his mother helps hold the microphone for him.

In short
Bishop Gakumba bid farewell to thousands of his flock from Christ Church Parish Compound in Gulu City. He became the 7th Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda after taking over from Retired Bishop Nelson Onono Onweng.

 

