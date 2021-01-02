Pictorial: Bishop Johnson Gakumba Bids Farewell to Christians

In short
Bishop Gakumba bid farewell to thousands of his flock from Christ Church Parish Compound in Gulu City. He became the 7th Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda after taking over from Retired Bishop Nelson Onono Onweng.
Pictorial: Bishop Johnson Gakumba Bids Farewell to Christians2 Jan 2021, 13:41 Comments 166 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Northern 2021 Elections Report
In short
Tagged with: Bishop Johnson Gakumba Bids Farewell ahead of His Retirement Christ Church Parish Diocese of Northern Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.