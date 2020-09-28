In short
At 80 years of Age, Monsgor Charles Kimbowa passed on at Nsambya hospital having served in different offices of the catholic church since the 1960s when he was ordained priest. He has risen to the level of Monsgnor a single step to becoming a bishop.
Pictorial: Bishops and Priests at Msgr Kimbowa's Burial Ceremony at Rubaga Cathedral28 Sep 2020, 23:24 Comments 52 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Breaking news
Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and other priests taking part in the burial of the late Msgr Kimbowa
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.