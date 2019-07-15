Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: Buganda Lukiiko 2019-2020 Budget Reading

The Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko on Monday received and approved a 121 billion Shillings Budget for the financial year 2019/2020. The budget is up from that of 108 billion for the last financial year 2018/2019.

The Kingdom's Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa presented the budget to the Lukiiko sitting chaired by Speaker Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.