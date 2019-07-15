Pictorial: Buganda Lukiiko 2019-2020 Budget Reading

The Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko on Monday received and approved a 121 billion Shillings Budget for the financial year 2019/2020. The budget is up from that of 108 billion for the last financial year 2018/2019.
The Kingdom's Finance Minister Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa presented the budget to the Lukiiko sitting chaired by Speaker Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule.
