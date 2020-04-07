Mpondwe town in Kasese District is one of the three busiest border crossings between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.



With a population of over 51,000 people and volume of exports and imports, Mpondwe town is the busiest border crossing between the two countries.



However, the noisy and busy one-stop-border-post has gone silent since government announced the current lock down to contain the spread of corona virus.





Despite the lock down, residents are worried over illegal entrants who are using the porous border points to find their way into Uganda. Most have been aided by the 14KM Semliki River.





The informal nature of many cross-border interactions needs to be contained. URN reporter brings you an insight into Mpondwe in pictures.

