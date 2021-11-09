Ethiopia emerged the winners of this year's CECAFA U-20 Women's champion after defeating Uganda with 3-2 during their final game played at the Njeru based FUFA technical center on Tuesday.





The former vice president, Edward Ssekandi and the Federation of Uganda Football Association President, Moses Magogo among other CECAFA dignitaries graced the occasion.



URN brings you the event in pictures

