Pictorial: Celebrating 55-years of the Runyankole/Rukiga Bible

The signed potrait of the Runyakole Rukiga Bible Study this was signed by Leaders of the church including Archbishop of Mbarara Archdioces and Bishops of the Angelican Churc and pentecostal churches

In short

The translation of the English Bible into the Runyankole/Rukiga dialect was initiated by missionaries from Britain led by Rev. Jim Stanley Smith in the 1950s. The first translated bible was released in 1962.