Pictorial; Celebrating Black History Month in Uganda

Crowds at Makerere University were treated to a funfilled day as Uganda shared a little bit of the Black History Month, an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and the central role of blacks in the history of the United States.





A special concert featuring music spanning three centuries that reflects the African American experience in the United States from slavery in the 1800's up through the Civil Rights era of the 1960s and through the present day left many upbeat, as they walked down memory lane.





The "Freedom Soundtrack" concert which featured American musician Seth Sharp, and Ugandan artists Sauti Ya Africa, sensational recording artist and dancer Sheebah Karungi, musical diva Rema Namakula, rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi alias Navio, and the Janzi Band was mainly used to remember the non-violence and activism efforts towards the liberation of America from Slavery through the Civil Rights era and to the present day.





Uganda Radio Network (URN) captured and we bring you the photos.

