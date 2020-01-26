EDSON KINENE
18:31

Pictorial; Celebrating NRM Liberation Day in Ibanda

26 Jan 2020, 18:28 Comments 145 Views Ibanda, Uganda Human rights Politics Local government Breaking news
Army Officers that attended the 34th NRA celebrations held in Ibanda Municipality.

Army Officers that attended the 34th NRA celebrations held in Ibanda Municipality.

In short
This year’s celebrations held under the theme; Celebrating NRM/A’s Patriotic Struggle That Ushered in National Unity and Socioeconomic Transformation is the first national event to be held in Ibanda municipality, since its inception.

 

Tagged with: Pictorial
Mentioned: Yoweri Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.