Olive Nakatudde
15:39

Pictorial; Kampala's Feast of Sacrifice

21 Aug 2018, 15:38 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Slideshow
  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds clad in the Muslim attire at the Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A Muslim lady reads a Quaran inside Old Kampala Mosqua.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A section of male muslims pray at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds of Muslims gathered at Old Kampala Mosque for Eid Al Adha prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje speaking during the Eid Al Adha prayers at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Veiled muslim ladies at Old Kampala Mosque for Eid Al Adha prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje addressing muslims at Old Kampala Mosque during the Eid Al adha prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The 2nd Deputy Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa delivering the Eid Al Adha Khutuba or sermon.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje led the Eid Prayers at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Some Muslims prayed from outside at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Muslims listen to the Eid Al Adha Khutuba at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Secretary General Ramadhan Mugalu addressing the faithful during the Eid Al Adha prayers at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A section of Muslims enjoy a Eid Al Adha meal at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A parent with his son at Old Kampala Mosque for Eid Al Adha prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds walk out of Old Kampala Mosque after the Eid Al Adha prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A boy looks on as his siblings pray at Old Kampala Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Old Kampala Mosque was full to capacity as Muslims gathered to mark Eid Al Adha.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Two girls pray from outside Old Kampala Mosque on Eid Day.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Muslims were served a meal after the Eid Al Adha prayers.

 

Muslims across the country today converged at different prayer placed to celebrate Eid Al Adha, a religious feast of sacrifice that commemorates the story of Ibrahim's test of faith.

Faithful's believe that Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail.  But, it is written that God stayed his hand, sparing Ismail and placing a ram in his place. The day is marked by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, or cow.  It also coincides with the final rites of the Hajj in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca.

Today, hundreds converged at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters Old Kampala for Eid Al Adha prayers which were led by the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje. 

Uganda Radio Network - URN followed up the Eid prayers at Old Kampala Mosque and now brings you pictures.

 

Tagged with: eid al adha uganda muslim supreme council (umsc) mufti of uganda sheikh shaban ramadhan mubaje

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

