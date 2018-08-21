Faithful's believe that Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail. But, it is written that God stayed his hand, sparing Ismail and placing a ram in his place. The day is marked by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, or cow. It also coincides with the final rites of the Hajj in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca.
Today, hundreds converged at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) headquarters Old Kampala for Eid Al Adha prayers which were led by the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje.
Uganda Radio Network - URN followed up the Eid prayers at Old Kampala Mosque and now brings you pictures.
