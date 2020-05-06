Midwives at Jinja Regional Referral hospital joined the rest of the world on Tuesday to celebrate the International day of the midwife.







During the quiet event held in Jinja Regional Referral hospital premises, midwives marched through the hospital compound as they sung their anthem.





URN brings you the event in pictures



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.