Pictorial: Celebrations Rock City As Revellers Usher in New Year

The New Year's celebrations took place in several parts of the country, as the world marks 2020.
Thousands of people of people lined up at Sheraton hotel where Congolese Soukous star Kanda Bongo Man and other Uganda artists performed to usher in the new year 2020.
Fireworks were also displayed at Sky Hotel Naguru, Kingdom Kampala, Hotel Africana, among others.
URN brings you the celebrations in pictures.
