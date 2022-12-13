Thousands of Christians from within and outside Teso sub-region thronged Fr. Hilders Primary School in Soroti City West on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to pay their last respect to the founder Bishop of Soroti Catholic Diocese, Bishop Emeritus, Erasmus Desiderius Wandera.





Bishop Wandera died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home in Mbale where he lived after his retirement in 2007. Several dignitaries turned up for Bishop Wandera's sendoff and URN brings you the pictures.

