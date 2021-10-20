Hundreds of Christians on Wednesday morning defied directives issued by the district security committee against accessing Wi-polo Martyr's shrine in Paimol Sub-county, Agago District to celebrate the 103rd martyrdom anniversary of Daudi Okello and Jildo Irwa.









The District Covid-19 Taskforce headed by the Resident District Commissioner Suzan Akany Tuesday directed the suspension of prayers at the martyr's shrine to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, on Wednesday, Christians who had travelled from within Agago and beyond defied the directives and attended prayers that were conducted in shifts.







The prayers started at about 6:30 am and were conducted by seven priests in different locations within the shrine according to Fr. Joseph Okumu, the rector Wi-polo martyr's shrine.





URN captured some of the moments during the prayers and brings you the pictures.

