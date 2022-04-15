Brian Luwaga
Pictorial; Christians Observe Ecumenical Way of the Cross

Christians in Uganda have joined the World to observe the ecumenical public way of the cross, for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.
The walk, which brought together Anglicans, Catholics and Orthodox Christians, commemorates Christ's passion and its connection with the sufferings of injustice experienced in the world today.

In some areas, Christians braved the light morning showers and sunshine to observe the Way of the Cross ahead of Easter celebrations on Sunday.

Brian Luwaga
