Pictorial: Churches Reopen After Six Months of Closure

Several Christians across the country on Sunday thronged churches for prayers after six months of closure following the outbreak of COVID-19.







Last week, President Museveni said that the places of worship should open on condition that there are 70 congregants. Other guidelines included congregants wearing face masks, social distancing and sanitizing.







URN visited some churches in Kampala, Entebbe, Luweero and Fort Portal and brings you the pictures.



