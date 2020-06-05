Pictorial; Clearing Floating Island at Masese Landing Site

The Ministry of Agriculture has started uprooting a seven-acre piece of floating island along Masese Landing Site in Jinja.







State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa who commissioned the ongoing works tasked encroachers to keep off the shoreline as their illegal farmlands continue to weaken the water banks, forcing them to float along Lake Victoria.











URN brings you some of the highlights in pictures.

