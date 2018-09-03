Edward Eninu
Pictorial: Climax of Karamoja Cultural Day Top story

3 Sep 2018, 06:44 Comments 105 Views Kaabong, Uganda Lifestyle Tourism Slideshow
    Kenyan women singing.

    Man with traditional cap.

    Karamoja boys showing skills in protection.

    Turkana women with bids depicting number of cows for dowry.

    Karimojong women carrying traditional dishes.

    Moroto team dancing.

    Some of the Karamoja MPs dressed in yellow clothes.

    Even visitors couldn't wait the excitement of running around.

    Ethur elders with their dance.

    Karamoja traditional dishes on display.

    One of the girls dressed in beads

 

Karamoja cultural day was climaxed on Saturday with different activities including traditional dances, foods and dressing.

The annual event celebrated in Kaabong this year brought together Ateker Cluster from Teso and the Turkana in Kenya. Even Buganda Kingdom loyalists from Wakiso District were present and some international community.

The day attracted four ministers including the Esther Mbayo who represented President Museveni, Minister of State for Lands, Persis Namugansa, Minister of Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda and Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo- their host.

The function started on Wednesday and was crowned on Saturday, September 1 with speeches, awards and different performances.  This year's cultural days is celebrated under the theme "With Unity and Peace; We Cherish Our Culture for the Development of Karamoja and the Rest of Ateker Cluster".

URN brings you some of the pictures during the celebrations on Saturday.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

