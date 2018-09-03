Karamoja cultural day was climaxed on Saturday with different activities including traditional dances, foods and dressing.



The annual event celebrated in Kaabong this year brought together Ateker Cluster from Teso and the Turkana in Kenya. Even Buganda Kingdom loyalists from Wakiso District were present and some international community.



The day attracted four ministers including the Esther Mbayo who represented President Museveni, Minister of State for Lands, Persis Namugansa, Minister of Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda and Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo- their host.



The function started on Wednesday and was crowned on Saturday, September 1 with speeches, awards and different performances. This year's cultural days is celebrated under the theme "With Unity and Peace; We Cherish Our Culture for the Development of Karamoja and the Rest of Ateker Cluster".



URN brings you some of the pictures during the celebrations on Saturday.

