President, Yoweri Museveni commissioned the first suspended cable bridge in the country in Jinja on Wednesday.

The construction work was financed by a loan from the Japanese government under Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

We bring you some of the pictures from the commissioning ceremony.

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.