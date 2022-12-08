Pictorial: Commissioning Police Housing Units

The Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire commissioned 420 out of the planned 1,020 planned police housing units at Naguru police headquarters Thursday.





The minister decried the poor housing unit in police barracks, which he described as a disgrace to the force.





He urged the police leadership to partner with wealthy individuals to build for them houses and seek payment later from the government.









Before commissioning the police houses, which have been named after the former Inspector Generals of Police including the reigning IGP, Okoth Ochola, Gen Otafiire first opened a two days police council meeting.









