Pictorial: Commonwealth Delegates Visit to Bulange

A section of Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference delegates today visited Buganda Kingdom's Palace (Lubiri) and the administrative centre, Bulange, Mengo. 



The delegates from Canada, Pakistan, Fiji, India, Gambia, Australia and South Africa were welcomed by the Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga, Prince David Wasajja and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi's elder sister Nnaalinya Sarah Kagere.



At Lubiri, the delegates were taken through the Palace norms, culture and also visited the former armoury of the late President Iddi Amin Dada. Mayiga took the delegates through the Kingdom's history and the role of the Buganda Lukiiko or Parliament.

