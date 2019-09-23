Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) Starts

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) kicked off this morning at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo, 52 years after Uganda hosted the Conference.  


It started with closed door meetings of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) regional secretaries, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) steering committee, CPA small branches steering committee and the governance review working group. 


Issues lined up for open discussion are the importance of monitoring of new parliamentarians and promotion of women to leadership positions and senior port-folios.   20 Speakers and Deputy Speakers of National and provincial Parliaments as well as delegates from various countries are attending the Conference. 


The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda recieved the delegates at the Entebbe Airport on Sunday. Kadaga  is the CPC designate president.  Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you pictures of the opening ceremonies.


 

