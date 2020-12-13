The pedestrian bridge, which connects Jinja city to Njeru municipality through Kiira road and Bukaya village respectively, is currently congested following the diversion of motorcycles to the already dilapidated bridge.







Motorists have been temporarily diverted to the pedestrian bridge due to the movie shootings sessions, which are ongoing at the old bridge.







URN brings you highlights in pictures;













To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.