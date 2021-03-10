Pictorial; COVID-19 Vaccination Starts in Uganda

COVID-19 Vaccination began today in the country. The much-awaited vaccination campaign was launched at the Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital.



Today's vaccination was targeting health workers in Kampala however many other people such as foreign dignitaries were also given the chance to receive the vaccine.



Uganda is planning on vaccinating 22 million people in the country. So far, the country has only received 964,000 vaccines out of the expected 21 million vaccines of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

