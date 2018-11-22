URN Editorial
Pictorial: Crackdown On Illegal Charcoal Trade in Amuru

22 Nov 2018, 16:38 Comments 201 Views Environment Northern Security Slideshow
    A Police Woman Setting Fire To One Heap of Wooden Logs After The Dealers Had Fled The Scene

    Amuru District LCV Chairperson Michael Lakony Making Fire Onto Bags of the Sezied Charcoal

    Amuru District Leaders Say The Dealers Depend On Hired Labour To Deforest The Region

    Amuru District RDC Agnes Linda Auma Setting Fire To The Shelters

    Amuru District Chairperson Michael Lakony Dosing Wooden Logs With Charcoal During The Operation

    Amuru LCV CHairperson Michael Lakony Said Heavily Taxing the Dealers Could Not Deter Them From Deforesting The District

    Amuru RDC Linda Agnes Auma (Middle) and Amuru District LCV Chairperson Michael Lakony Leading The Operation

    Amuru Resident District Commissioner Agnes Linda Auma said She Is Enforcing Presidential Directive To Stop Deforestation In The Region

    Amuru RDC Linda Agnes Auma (Middle) and Amuru District LCV Chairperson Michael Lakony Leading The Operation

    At least 20 Heaps of Charcoal Where Burnt In Different Areas Visited by the Operation

    Bags Found On Transit Were Tipped Down and Set Ablaze By The Security

    Charcoal Dealers Erect Temporary Shelters In Which They Spent Days Working On Leased Acres of Land

    Charcoal Trade and Trade In Logs Are The Two Major Environmental Threats Facing The Region of Northern Uganda

    Corruption Enables Charcoal Trade To Illegally Thrive In Northern Uganda

    Corruption is Fueling Deforestation In The Region

    - No name -

    Okidi TRading Center - A Hub For The Charcoal Dealers Lies Along Atiak - Palabek Road. Military Ponchos Were Recovered From The Dealers During The Operation

    Sanitation Is A Big Challenge In Most of The Settlement

    Several Liters of Petrol Procured By the office of the RDC were used to ignite fire onto the Charcoal

    Some of the Suspected Charcoal Dealers Arrested During The Crackdown Being Transported to Amuru Central Police Station

    Some Women and Children Found In Company Of The Charcoal Dealers

    The Army Reinforced Personnel Of Uganda Police Force In Conducting The Operation Under The Command Of Chairperson Amuru District Security Committee Linda Agnes Auma

    The Charcoal Are Transported For Sale In Kampala Using Heavy Cargo Lorries. Some of them are Impounded Along The Juba - Kampala Trade Route For Lacking Permits

    The Charcoal Dealers Use Tents Acquired From Refugees In Adjumani and Lamwo District To Build Homes For Themselves

    The Charcoal Traders Camp For Days In The Jungles Cremating Trees They Cut Using Powered Saw Into Charcoal Before They are Packed and Transported To Kampala

    The Charcoal Traders Camp For Days In The Jungles Cremating Trees They Cut Using Powered Saw Into Charcoal Before They are Packed and Transported To Kampala

    The Dealers Get Treatment From Untrained Nurses

    The Dealers Mostly Cremate The Trees At Night To Evade Arrests By Security Cracking Down on Them

    The Dealers Pile Heaps Of Charcoal Bags Along The Roadside Prior To Collection and Onward Transportation To Kampala

    The RDC Addressed The Female Charcoal Dealers To Understand Why Illegal Charcoal Business Persists In The District

    The Semi Dry Logs Were Left To Burn To Ashes As Security Raided Other Villages In Atiak Sub County In Amuru district

    There was no Reported Casulaty Brought By The Stampede

    Corruption Involving Well Connected Local Leaders and Security Have been Sighted in the Forestry Sector In Uganda.

 

On Wednesday, a combined security team of the police and the army raided settlements of illegal charcoal dealers in Amuru district.

The joint security team lead by local leaders used Petrol to burn shelters, heaps of charcoals and piles of wooden logs.

During the operation, more than 100 illegal charcoal dealers were arrested.

URN brings you the operation in pictures.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

Tagged with: crackdown on charcoal trade in amuru district charcoal business in amuru
Mentioned: ministry of water and environment

