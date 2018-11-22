Pictorial: Crackdown On Illegal Charcoal Trade in Amuru

On Wednesday, a combined security team of the police and the army raided settlements of illegal charcoal dealers in Amuru district.



The joint security team lead by local leaders used Petrol to burn shelters, heaps of charcoals and piles of wooden logs.



During the operation, more than 100 illegal charcoal dealers were arrested.



URN brings you the operation in pictures.

