Brian Luwaga
18:41

Pictorial: Day One of Primary Leaving Examinations Top story

8 Nov 2022, 18:35 198 Views Luweero, Uganda Education Slideshow

 

Primary Leaving Examinations began Tuesday across the country. 


On Tuesday morning, the candidates wrote mathematics followed by SST in the afternoon. 



The candidates will end the exams with science and English on Wednesday.



A total of 832, 810 candidates are expected to sit this year's PLE from 14,153 examination centers. URN brings PLE pictures from various examination centers.


 

About the author

Brian Luwaga
Since Brian Luwaga joined Uganda Radio Network in 2011, he is still amazed how, "URN is a place that gives journalists a chance to enhance their skills . It gives a journalist an opportunity to adopt and master various aspects of journalism that include radio broadcast, social media, photography and television production."

A practicing journalist since 2009, first with Star FM, Luwaga has always been keen to write about the concerns of the "common person." Based for much of his career in Luweero, Luwaga takes it as a compliment if politicians complain that his reporting is too harsh.

In his journalism, Luwaga likes to merge the past with the present. He believes you cannot understand what is happening now, if you do not have a grounding in the past. Brian Luwaga is the Luweero URN bureau chief. Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Mityana, Mubende and Wakiso districts fall under his docket.

Luwaga is interested in humanitarian work and is a keen Rotarian.