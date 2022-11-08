Primary Leaving Examinations began Tuesday across the country.
On Tuesday morning, the candidates wrote mathematics followed by SST in the afternoon.
The candidates will end the exams with science and English on Wednesday.
A total of 832, 810 candidates are expected to sit this year's PLE from 14,153 examination centers. URN brings PLE pictures from various examination centers.
