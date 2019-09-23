Olive Nakatudde
19:48

Pictorial: Day One of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference Top story

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on Monday kicked off at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo with mainly two meetings including the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference and the Small Branches Conference.  

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga opened the women parliamentarians Conference in which she called for more women positions in parliament while delegates at the Small Branches conference called for urgent action against climate change.  

Uganda Radio Network-URN closely followed the events and activities on the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and now brings you pictures.

 

