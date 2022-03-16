Seated on 300 acres of land along the Jinja-Kampala highway, the Jinja police barrack was built in 1934 to host 249 personnel. The police barracks currently hosts 485 police personnel and their family members, bringing the number to about 1662 residents.



Another 75 police personnel and their families stay in Nalufenya police barracks, which comprises 34 double roomed housing units, situated on eight acres of land. The barracks has not had any major renovations in several decades.







The Kiira Regional police commander, SSP Dauda Hiriga, says that the structures are dilapidated, the toilet systems have broken down and the electric wire lines are worn out, which risks the safety of officers.



URN brings you the state of Jinja police barracks in pictures.

